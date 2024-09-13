HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hialeah Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a subject wanted in connection to two burglaries at Regions Bank ATM machines.

Both incidents happened in the early morning hours at the Regions Bank branches located at 3700 West 12th Avenue and 2899 West Fourth Avenue, with surveillance video capturing each attempt.

At the time of the incident, the male suspect was seen wearing a white baseball cap and drove a small white four-door vehicle with an unknown tag.

He forcefully pried the ATM doors open and attempted to remove its components.

Anyone with information regarding this individual or his whereabouts is urged to contact the Hialeah Police Department at (305) 687-2525 or (305) 471- TIPS

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.