HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah Police lieutenant has been arrested after, authorities say, he was drinking and driving in Miami.

Authorities say 45-year-old Erik Martin was driving under the influence when he got into a traffic crash involving a garbage truck near Northwest 72nd Avenue and 47th Street.

An officer who was asking Martin questions following the crash said he appeared disoriented and his speech was slurred.

Martin was charged with DUI causing damage to a property or person.

He serves as a lieutenant for the Hialeah Police Department.

Martin has since posted his $2,000 bond but remains behind bars.

