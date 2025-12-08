HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police are issuing a warning to the public after several teens damaged an apartment while taking part in a dangerous online trend.

Authorities say the viral trend has swept across South Florida and this past week caused some serious damage to an apartment in Hialeah.

The trend consists of kids and teens rushing through an apartment complex, kicking on doors and banging on windows before running off.

Police say surveillance video captured a large group of teens doing just that after approaching the complex located at 6435 West Fourth Avenue on bicycles, Dec. 4. In that instance, the prank went too far, breaking a window and damaging a door at one unit.

Authorities identified several of the kids involved, with all of them between 12 and 15 years old. The victims chose to not press charges.

Despite no charges being filed, Hialeah Police are still looking for everyone involved and issued a stark warning in a video posted to social media.

“Let’s be very clear: this is not a prank, and this is not a game, this is criminal mischief, trespassing and disorderly contact, and we will be holding those responsible accountable,” said Hialeah Police spokeswoman Scarlett Hernandez.

While nobody was hurt in this instance, authorities are concerned the next one could end in tragedy.

In Lighthouse Point, surveillance video captured a Highland Beach firefighter, Alex Lutz, chasing down four teens with a baseball bat after, police say, they ding-dong ditched his family home in late November.

The 31-year-old reportedly hit several teens, leaving one with a visible leg injury.

According to a warrant, Lutz told police the teens banged on the door so loudly that he thought there was damage, but police found none.

Lutz was later arrested and faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and criminal mischief. He remains on administrative leave with pay.

Meantime, Hialeah Police say the teens they identified have agreed to pay for the damages caused by their prank. They’re also urging parents to have a conversation with their kids about the consequences they could face for these kinds of acts.

