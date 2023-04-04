HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hialeah Police Department is investigating the 6000 block of West 16th Avenue after, police said, someone was stabbed to death.

On Tuesday morning, authorities blocked off the area as they continued their search for clues.

According to police, one man was fatally stabbed while several other people are in custody and being questioned by detectives.

No further information was released.

Drivers are advised to avoid the neighborhood until police have cleared the scene.

