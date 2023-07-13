HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred at the Rainbow Motel that sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting occurred at 2801 W. Okeechobee Rd, Thursday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the scene and made contact with a white Hispanic male in his mid-20s, who sustained a non-life-threatening injury. The injured individual was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

The shooter was found in close proximity to the scene and had been waiting for the arrival of police. The suspect was taken into custody without any further disturbance or resistance.

Detectives from the Hialeah Police Department are currently conducting interviews with both parties involved in the incident, along with additional individuals who may have witnessed the event.

As of now, this case remains an open and active investigation.

