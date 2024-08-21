HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple people were stabbed in a Hialeah home, leading to the death of a woman and a fatal police-involved shooting that killed the attacker.

According to Hialeah Police, the incident happened Wednesday, just before 4:30 a.m., near the 4200 block of West Fifth Court. Police were called to a domestic disturbance amid reports of multiple people stabbed, including two adults and one juvenile.

When officers arrived, they were met by a victim outside the home suffering from a stab wound. Inside the house, officers found two more victims along with the armed suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Alex Gonzalez Jr.

As officers were assisting the victims, there was a confrontation between the officers and Alex, forcing the officers to fire their weapons. He was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

7News cameras captured the sound of several gunshots firing inside the house as police entered the home. One witness said she heard there was a stabbing that occurred inside the home.

“They said a stabbing. The mother, the grandmother, the sister and they put them all on the ground,” she said. “I don’t know if they’re dead or injured. It’s been a tragedy. He’s been sick for a while.”

According to police, one victim died on the scene, and two additional victims were transported to Ryder Trauma Center due to the severity of their injuries.

Police identified the deceased victim as 49-year-old Madeline Gonzalez, who died a day before her 50th birthday. Her daughter, 17-year-old Amanda Gonzalez, and mother, Rosa Gonzalez, remain hospitalized after being stabbed by the attacker.

Loved ones posted photos of Madeline on social media as they honored her memory.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a significant police presence at the scene as officers investigated. As the day went on, aerial footage also captured investigators going in and out of the home and a pool of blood that stained the driveway.

Gilberto Rodriguez, a family friend, was in disbelief as he grappled with what could have sparked this violent tragedy.

“I don’t know,” he said with a worried look on his face. “So sad that happened.”

According to Hialeah Police, Alex was the son of Madeline. Neighbors said that he suffered from mental illness, though that information has yet to be confirmed by authorities.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the police-involved shooting, as per protocol.

