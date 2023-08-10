HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police have set up a perimeter in search of a suspected armed burglary suspect who, they said, fled from police.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene at West 14th Avenue and 29th Street, just after 4 p.m., Thursday.

Hialeah Police SWAT, a K-9 unit and multiple officers are at the scene conducting the search for the subject in question.

The westbound lanes of West Okeechobee Road are closed due to the police activity.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.