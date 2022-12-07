HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hialeah Police Department is looking for a woman missing from the area.

According to family members, Lisett Gonzalez Pupo said she was going to drive her vehicle into a canal and end her life.

She was last seen at her home on the corner of West 40th Place and State Road 823.

Pupo is five feet tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown eyes and red hair.

The 55-year-old woman was driving a blue Toyota C-HR with the license tag DAU-X09.

Anyone with information is urged to call the HPD at 305-687-2525.

