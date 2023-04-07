HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The official Instagram page of the Hialeah Police Department has been hacked. They issued a warning advising the community to not engage with the page in any way.

ALERT🚨 Our Official instagram has been compromised. Do not respond or engage with the page. We are working on this situation as best we can. — Hialeah Police Department (@PoliceHialeah) April 7, 2023

On Wednesday, the department noticed unusual activity on their Instagram account. They immediately took to Twitter to announce that their Instagram account has been compromised.

They also assured the community that they are doing everything they can to resolve the issue.

