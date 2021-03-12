Hialeah opens COVID-19 vaccination center for 1st shots only, no appointment needed

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Hialeah announced the opening of a COVID-19 vaccination center.

Hialeah residents 65 and older will be able to receive a vaccine but must provide a driver’s license or Florida ID.

Vaccine distributions began Friday morning at Milander Center, located on East 48th Street and Palm Avenue.

Hialeah resident Lester Lasa said he was relieved to get his shot of prevention.

“I’m 65, I just had open-heart surgery, getting my coronavirus, the first shot, thank God. I’m very happy,” he said.

Frontline workers, firefighters, police, education workers and health workers will be welcomed and must present both their Florida ID and workplace credentials.

Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis. Only first-time shots will be given at this site.

For more information about vaccination sites in Hialeah, click here. For sites in Miami-Dade County, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

