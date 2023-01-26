HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Hialeah police officers have been arrested and are facing felony criminal charges, according to the state attorney’s office.

On Thursday, the unnamed officers turned themselves in to the office of the attorney.

It is unclear what crime they committed that led to their confession.

A press conference will explain the incident more in detail.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.