HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - On Tuesday, the Hialeah community will gather to bid a heartfelt farewell to Officer Anthony Caabeiro, who tragically lost his life in an off-duty motorcycle accident last week in Homestead.

The 36-year-old officer met his untimely demise while riding his motorcycle along Campbell Drive and Northeast 33rd Terrace on Thursday.

Caabeiro’s motorcycle collided with another car, resulting in the fatal accident. Fortunately, the other driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

According to a Facebook post by Caabeiro’s mother, the funeral services will be open to the general public at 7 p.m. at the San Jose Funeral Home, Tuesday. The burial will take place on Wednesday at Graceland Memorial Park South.

As friends, family, and colleagues come together to remember Officer Caabeiro, our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

