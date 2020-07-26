Hialeah neighborhood to protest at funeral home for possible COVID-19 hazard in parking lot

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of residents in Hialeah is planning to protest at a local funeral home Sunday for putting their health at risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Their cause for concern is a refrigerated container that appeared in the parking lot close to the funeral home located along Fourth Avenue.

They fear that the bodies of deceased COVID-19 patients are inside the container and that they’re living next to a health hazard.

“My kids do not even want to go outside in our backyard because we are all scared,” said a resident. “We can’t sleep right just thinking that’s there. We don’t know enough about coronavirus that we think we might get contaminated from it. The smell — there’s a smell, I don’t know if it’s body or chemical or whatever it is back there.”

The funeral home said that container is in the parking lot for capacity reasons.

Police are investigating whether or not the container is allowed to sit at the parking lot.

The residents will be demonstrating their frustrations towards the funeral home later on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.