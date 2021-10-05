HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Another Miami-Dade middle school teacher has been caught and cuffed.

Brittiny Lopez-Murray, 31, has been arrested for lewd and lascivious battery and engaging in a sexual act with a child.

The Miami Herald said Lopez-Murray is a drama teacher at Hialeah Middle, and engaged in numerous sexual encounters in her car with a 14-year-old student.

