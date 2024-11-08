HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida student-athlete was honored for making a difference in and out of the classroom.

Daniela Castejon, a senior at Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School, is a student-athlete who plays volleyball and softball.

The student on Fridat was honored at St. Thomas University with tickets to watch Lionel Messi and the Inter Miami stars because of her selfless work helping those who need it most.

“I feel really excited, and I’m, like, surprised. I’m actually shaking right now,” Castejon said. “I can’t believe this is actually happening to me.”

When she’s not practicing or studying, Castejon said she spends her afternoons mentoring immigrant students, helping them with their transition into the country when they first arrive.

She has also taken in other high school team members at her home, whose parents had to leave the state, so they could finish their school year.

Coming from an immigrant family, she said she does all this because she wants to make an impact.

“I do it because I want to give to my community, and I want to feel like I’m doing something positive for them and making a change,” she said. “Somebody has to do it, and I want to be that person who is doing something to make a positive change — not only your community, but the country, too.”

Event coordinators said she is the perfect example of leadership in her community, especially during November, which is National Teen Homelessness Month.

Castejon said she couldn’t have done this without the help and support of her family.

“I would definitely say that I get it from my family and the values they have taught me since I was little,” she said.

As for her tickets to watch Messi on Saturday, Castejon has not said who she will take with her to the game.

