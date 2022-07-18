HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters in Hialeah battled fierce flames after, officials said, a fire broke out at a mechanic shop.

Hialeah and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to calls about smoke and flames showing at the building near East 45th Street and 10th Avenue, at around 7 p.m., Sunday.

Cellphone video captured thick black smoke shooting up from the fully engulfed structure.

Crews managed to knock down the second-alarm blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

