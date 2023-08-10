HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah city officials are investigating an alarming amount of missed 911 calls and the mayor is set to address the matter on Thursday morning.

A councilman of the city said the situation is a “call crisis” after thousands of missed emergency calls since 2021 have prompted an investigation by officials.

“In the past two years, the city of Hialeah has missed over 32,000 calls to its 911 operators,” said Councilman Brian Calvo in a press conference held on June 26. “Folks were calling 911 but the call was ringing and no one answered.”

Calvo was the leader who called for an investigation into the operation of the city’s 911 call center. He pointed to multiple sources and documented a deterioration in service, including a March 2022 report he said was commissioned by the mayor.

This report showed, and I quote, ‘That the city’s 911 system is woefully understaffed,’” continued Calvo.

Back in March, Andrew Glassmer, a call center employee, took his concerns to the city council.

“We’re severely understaffed,” he said at the meeting. “The future outlook for our division is poor if drastic changes are not made

Citizen complaints were also reported by El Nuevo Herald. An off-duty firefighter dialed 911 after an auto accident.

“he called and no one answered,” said Calvo citing the aforementioned call.

And a woman whose husband fell from their roof.

“no one answered when she called 911,” Calvo continued.

The mayor of Hialeah fired back as he offered his own statistics and claimed the city’s call center operated more efficiently than the county’s.

He wrote in a statement, “… our 911 call center is fully functional and ready to answer any emergency calls … the fact that an elected official would lend their name to this shoddy journalism misleading their own constituents is a breach of trust and reckless.”

Calvo believes that sweeping the situation under the rug is irresponsible.

“This is clearly something that is going on in that department and we need to get to the bottom of it and we need to find solutions for it,” he said.

The mayor’s news conference adressing the matter is set to start at 10 a.m.

