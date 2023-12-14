HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah man hit the jackpot when he won $5 million from a scratch-off game.

Rodolfo Lima, 51, claimed the $5 million prize from the Florida Lottery’s $20 GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, the Florida Lottery said in a news release.

Lima opted for a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.00.

Lima’s winning ticket was purchased at Cafe Espana Restaurant, located at 498 West 28th Street in Hialeah.

The retailer will be awarded a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Launched in September 2021, the $20 GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game boasts 32 top prizes of $5 million and an additional 100 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

Winning ticket (Courtesy Florida Lottery)

