HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah man hit the jackpot when he won $1 million from a scratch-off game.

Miguel Villavicencio, 59, of Hialeah, claimed a $1 million top prize from the Florida Lottery after winning the Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-Off game.

Villavicencio visited the Lottery’s Miami District Office to collect his winnings, opting for a one-time lump-sum payment of $685,000.

Villavicencio purchased the winning ticket from Las Cuatro Hermanas Supermarket, located at 810 East 41st Street in Hialeah.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game offers over $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million. The game boasts overall odds of winning at 1-in-3.98.

