HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A domestic dispute between an elderly couple turned physical when a man reportedly stabbed his wife and then himself, all while they were inside a moving vehicle.

Police said a couple in their 70s got into an argument in the car along West 12th Avenue and 50th Street just before 6:30p.m.,Tuesday.

During the dispute, the man stabbed the woman, causing the vehicle to crash and then proceed to stab himself.

Community members were shocked to learn the news.

“Oh wow, I guess people are desperate and things are happening that no one could explain, don’t know. It’s usually quiet around here not even play loud music,” said a woman.

Both were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, one by ground and the other by air.

The man was later identified as Jorge Diaz. The victim’s identity will not be released.

Diaz will be charge with second-degree attempted murder when he’s released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

