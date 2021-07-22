HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeowner in Hialeah said he no longer feels safe in his neighborhood after shots rang out feet away from his house.

The resident, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, spoke with 7News about the frightening moments, early Thursday morning.

“All I heard was just a bunch of gunshots,” he said.

Ring surveillance video captured the gunfire as flashes of light could be seen coming from an SUV as it moved down Second Avenue.

“I’m just trying to keep my family safe, you know?” said the homeowner. “I was scared something was going to happen to them.”

The homeowner said it all unfolded feet away from his bedroom. When he heard the shots, he said, he bolted out of bed and shielded his girlfriend and three children.

“Then I waited to stop hearing the bullets, and then I ran to the door to see what it was,” he said, “and then caught a glimpse of the taillights of a car, like, going pretty fast.”

The homeowner said he called police. Officers showed up at his home a short time later.

The homeowner said his fear is that his childen — ages 8, 6 and 5 — could have easily been hurt.

“If a bullet would have hit one of them – like, I don’t know what these people were doing, why they were doing it, but that’s wrong, because I’m not the only person on this block who has kids,” he said. “There’s kids that come out here and run around and play all the time. My next-door neighbor has kids, they have babies that live across the street. Anything could have happened. That’s ridiculous, man.”

That’s why, he said, he wants whoever was behind the wheel of the SUV caught and cuffed immediately.

“Bullets go everywhere. You see it every day in the news: little kids getting killed by a stray bullet,” he said. “‘Cause what if a bullet had come through somebody’s roof of their house? Somebody would have lost their life.”

Hialeah Police did not immediately return 7News’ request for comment on this case.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.