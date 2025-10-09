HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after police said his wife died from a cocaine overdose linked to drugs he provided.

According to Hialeah Police, detectives arrested 37-year-old Rafael Lujan in connection with the May 28 incident at the couple’s home on West 89th Place.

Officers were called to the residence around 12:25 a.m. and found an unresponsive woman.

Lujan told officers he had purchased cocaine and brought it home for the two of them to use together, police said.

According to police, he said that after his wife consumed the drug, he later found her unconscious in the bathroom and called 911.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital, where she died on June 1.

A toxicology report confirmed the presence of cocaine in her blood, according to investigators.

Detectives said the evidence showed Lujan’s unlawful distribution of the cocaine led to his wife’s death.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and cocaine possession.

