HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah man faced a judge following the alleged abduction of his wife.

Jose Miguel Gonzalez was arrested Saturday. The 49-year-old is facing charges of kidnapping and domestic battery.

Gonzalez appeared in court Sunday morning. The judge did not grant him a bond, so he remains in jail.

According to investigators, the incident happened Wednesday morning near West 27th Avenue and 52nd Street.

The victim, identified as Natalie Garcia Merim, was found safe and uninjured.

