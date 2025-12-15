HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 21-year-old Hialeah man was arrested and charged with attempted armed sexual battery and armed kidnapping after police say he attacked a woman at an apartment complex laundry room earlier this month, according to authorities.

Luis Antonio Rodas-Martinez was taken into custody Sunday at his home in the 400 block of West 12th Street following an investigation by the Hialeah Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit.

According to the arrest report, officers were dispatched shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 to investigate an attempted armed sexual battery.

The victim told police she was doing laundry when Rodas-Martinez approached her armed with a knife, pinned her against a washer, and held the weapon to her upper torso while attempting to remove her clothing and sexually assault her against her will, the report states.

Investigators said the victim began yelling for help, drawing the attention of a nearby witness who saw the suspect holding the victim against the washer with a knife before fleeing through the parking lot.

Police said surveillance video from the area captured images of the suspect, and detectives later identified Rodas-Martinez as the alleged attacker through witness statements, video evidence, and information from residents of the apartment complex.

“Through video surveillance, our detectives were able to find video, still images of him, and work in the streets to identify and locate him at home and take him into custody,” said Hialeah Police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez.

He was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and faces felony charges, including attempted armed sexual battery, causing serious personal injury, and armed kidnapping, police said.

Now, police are asking the community to come forward if they were a victim of Rodas-Martinez.

“As an abundance of caution, we are asking the community to take a look at him. If you feel that you’ve been a victim of this man, please contact detectives as soon as possible,” said Rodriguez.

If you are a victim of this defendant, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.