Hialeah man arrested in drug trafficking sting

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - There has been a crime crackdown in Hialeah.

Officers with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Rafael Cante-Reyes in a drug trafficking sting operation.

Orlando Barzaga and Ronald Gurri-Gomez appeared in court Wednesday on related charges.

Authorities said the men were caught by undercover agents taking part in a drug exchange in the parking lot of the Sedano’s supermarket along East Fourth Avenue and 10th Street.

