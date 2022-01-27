HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A hospital worker full of life was killed in a tragic hit-and-run crash. Now, a heartbroken family is left to cope with the pain of losing their loved one.

Holding back tears, Katiuska Fernandez on Wednesday told 7News about the tragic loss of her nephew Leonardo Gil.

“We are very sad, because he was just 34 years old,” she said.

Fernandez said her nephew was riding his motorcycle home from his job at Hialeah Hospital, Tuesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., somewhere along LeJeune Road, near 21st Street, he got into a crash.

“The only thing that we know is the people left him on the street and left,” said Fernandez.

It wasn’t until later, she said, that someone else noticed him lying on the road and called 911.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

“He’s a good father, good son, good nephew, good friend, good worker,” said Fernandez.

Family members said Gil had a passion for making people smile.

Whether he met you on the streets, or if you were one of his more than 90,000 TikTok followers, his goal was to brighten up your day.

“Everybody knows he’s going to say something good,” said Fernandez.

To make matters worse, news of Gil’s death came on his grandmother’s 79th birthday. Now the only present she wants is justice for her grandson.

“Please, I want to tell everybody, if somebody saw something, please call the police,” said Fernandez.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to cover his funeral expenses, if you would like to donate, click here.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

