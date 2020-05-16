Hialeah holds hand sanitizer, mask distribution for city’s firefighters

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Hialeah handed out much needed supply to the city’s first responders.

Officials held a hand sanitizer and face mask distribution at Trigo Cafe, near the intersection of West 49th Street and Eighth Avenue, Saturday morning.

7News cameras captured volunteers handing out the supplies to Hialeah Fire Rescue crews, who are grateful for the items to help keep them safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

