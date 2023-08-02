HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah gas station employee has landed in hot water after allegedly helping himself to a stash of lottery ticket books worth over 50 grand.

According to Hialeah Police, the incidents occurred between January 28 and March 31 at the Shell gas station at 2230 W 68th St in Hialeah.

Authorities said Cosme Calderon, 44, was seen on surveillance cameras entering the storage room and leaving with a bag in hand. The footage showed him taking advantage of a coworker’s absence, who went to use the restroom, to scan lottery ticket books on at least 18 different dates.

In a statement provided to police, the victim positively identified Calderon as the employee responsible for the theft.

The victim said Calderon was not authorized to access the lottery tickets and was only assigned to clean the business and work the register when needed.

The total value of the stolen lottery ticket books was reported to be $53,700.

Following an investigation, officers located and questioned Calderon, but he refused to cooperate with the detectives.

As a result of the evidence and statements obtained during the investigation, he was transported to the Turner Guilford Correctional Center and charged with grand theft.

