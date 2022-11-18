HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews responded to trailer homes up in flames.

Thursday night, a fire broke out in a community on the 400th block of Brittany Court.

Cellphone video from a resident who lives in the mobile home park showed the magnitude of the fire.

Last week, there was another fire in the same area.

As fire crews battled the flames, they ran into water supply issues which lead to several agencies helping out MDFR.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, five people were injured due to the flames while two of those victims needed to be airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.

Their condition is unknown.

