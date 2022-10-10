HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah Gardens Police officer has been fired and arrested.

Department officials said 30-year-old Leonardo Carbo was terminated after a criminal and internal affairs investigation.

Officials have not given a reason for the arrest, but they said they will release more details this week.

In a statement issued Sunday, Hialeah Gardens Police Lt. Eddie Medina wrote, “We were disappointed of his actions since they do not align with the values or mission of our agency.”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.