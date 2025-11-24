HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 63-year-old Hialeah Gardens woman was arrested after police said she shot her son inside her home during a disturbance over the weekend.

Grisel Perez was arrested Sunday afternoon on a charge of first-degree felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after officers responded to the home around 1:15 p.m.

According to an arrest report, Perez told officers her son had arrived at her home earlier in the day and she let him inside. She said he was acting strange, as if he were under the influence of drugs. While sitting on the couch, her son, police said, pulled out a .38-caliber handgun from his pocket and fired a round that struck a glass LED fireplace.

An argument ensued, and when Perez ordered him to leave, he became angry and began breaking furniture in the home, according to the report.

Perez said her son repeatedly took the gun in and out of his shorts pocket and, at one point, went into the backyard and fired a round into the ground.

According to the arrest report, Perez told officers she then ran into her bedroom, retrieved her own handgun, and placed it in her waistband before confronting her son again in the living room.

During that confrontation, police said, Perez shot her son once in the abdomen.

The son was airlifted to Jackson Trauma Center. His condition is not known.

Detectives reviewed footage from inside the home that showed where the incident took place and corroborated her story, according to the report. She was then transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for booking.

