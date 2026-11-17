HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man after saying he stole several pricey rides from a car dealership in Hialeah Gardens.

Thirty-five-year-old Michael Guevara appeared in bond court on Monday, where he faces several charges.

“You were arrested for burglary. Five counts of grand theft from a vehicle, possession of burglary tools,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

According to police, Guevara committed a hefty heist at Cabrera’s Auto on Sunday.

Surveillance video captures him scouting the area in the early morning hours. Then he heads to the back of the establishment, where he picks up a crowbar and claw hammer, then makes his way to the front and breaks into the store.

“He destroyed a bunch of things,” said dealership owner Ramon Cabrera.

Cabrera realized his dealership had been targeted and raced over to find a mess and several pricey rides missing.

“I hurried over here and noticed that the bar was pried open and the five cars were missing,” he said.

Cameras captured Guevara rummaging through bags, spraying Cabrera’s cologne and even changing his outfit.

“He actually ate a lot of candy, and later the wrappers were found inside the BMW, and he sprayed on some of my cologne! Wow, he was in the middle of a five-vehicle theft. I did find that a bit strange,” said Cabrera.

Guevara ultimately obtained the cars’ key fobs and began moving them away from the dealership.

“A 2019 Porsche Macan,” Cabrera said, describing one of the stolen cars.

The ambitious overnight car caper stole over $200,000 worth of vehicles, Cabrera said.

Investigators said Guevara dropped off the cars in various spots and took the BMW home. Police located the car parked at Guevara’s home using its tracking system.

The BMW still had its “For Sale” decal on its windshield when they encountered it.

When police saw Guevara approach the car outside the home, they ordered him to drop to the ground at gunpoint and made their arrest.

Back in bond court, Guevara was denied house arrest.

“Would your honor consider house arrest?” asked the public defender.

“No,” said Glazer.

“As an alternative?” asked the public defender.

“I’m not giving him house arrest,” said Glazer.

As for Cabrera’s Auto, the owner said police recovered the five vehicles undamaged, and they have since put bars back on the windows for protection.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.