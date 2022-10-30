HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders took the spotlight during a day of spooky fun at Westland Mall in Hialeah.

The shopping center on Saturday marked All Hallows’ Eve with candy, face painting and a costume contest.

Hialeah firefighters were also on hand, and they drew shoppers’ attention.

“We do everything for the citizens and the kids, that’s what we’re — you know, we don’t only save lives outside, but we also here give time to the communities as well,” said Hialeah Fire Rescue Capt. Alex Conesa.

Reveler Mary Ann Llanio approved of the firefighters’ participation.

“I’m very pleased to see that the city of Hialeah brought the firefighters. That’s a double plus for safety, so we know nothing’s gonna go wrong here. Hialeah!” she said.

Balloons, dancing and a special appearance by some iconic Disney villains also helped bring the community together.

