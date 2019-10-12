Hialeah firefighters, Lowe’s host fire safety workshops

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the Hialeah Fire Department hosted workshops in an effort to help children and their parents stay safe in case a fire sparks.

The department teamed up with Lowe’s for Saturday’s event as part of Fire Prevention Week.

Attendees of all ages participated in the workshops at the Lowe’s near West 37th Street and 16th Avenue.

Hialeah Fire Lt. Paul Garcia reminded parents to make sure to have an escape plan in the case of an emergency.

“We want these children to come here and have fun, have a good time, have a snack, and go home and make sure to remind their parents, ‘Mom, Dad, do we have a plan if there was a fire in our house?'” he said.

According to the Red Cross, home fires claim seven lives daily in the U.S. Most of these deaths happen in homes without working smoke alarms.

