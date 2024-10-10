LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (WSVN) — After Hurricane Milton plowed through Florida, one Hialeah firefighter is now dealing with the devastating aftermath after his home in Loxahatchee was hit by a tornado.

Raj Belanger was at work in Hialeah on Wednesday when his family had to take cover quickly.

He spoke to 7News, Thursday.

“She got the tornado warning, heard things increase and they ran into the master bedroom closet and had to bunker down in there and then, tornado came through,” Belanger said.

A neighbor who lived nearby shot cellphone video, which captured the tornado coming in.

Thankfully, no one was injured but Belanger’s home was damaged by the tornado.

He said he tried to get home as soon as he could.

“Once I was able to get some relief from work, I made it home last night in the evening and just tried to secure up the windows that were busted out and put a tarp, what we had for the roof for the time being,” he said.

Belanger had to stop working and night because it was too dark to see anything. Once daylight arrived in the morning, the real cleanup effort started.

“Entire fence is down, I did have a standby generator in the back that was also damaged,” he said.

For now, Belanger has no power and no water but his family is OK, which is something that he can build on.

“I’m a believer in Jesus Christ, Christian, God’s got a plan, even though we might not understand it,” he said.

Members of Belanger’s church and crews from the Hialeah Fire Department are helping him with repairs and clearing the debris in his yard that was caused by the tornado.

