HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters from a station in Hialeah sprang into action to help deliver a baby — and it’s a boy.

In an Instagram post, Hialeah Fire Rescue said that earlier this week, a couple drove up to Hialeah Fire Station 9 and asked for help.

Crews immediately realized the woman was in labor, and successfully delivered Baby James.

Paramedics took the mother and her baby to the hospital for further medical attention. They are both doing OK.

