HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah firefighters helped make a special delivery.

According to officials, a crew from Hialeah Fire Rescue Station 4 received a call on Wednesday about a woman who had suddenly gone into labor.

When they picked her up, the first responders realized they weren’t going to make to the hospital in time.

Working fast, they managed to safely deliver a healthy baby girl.

Both mother and child are doing well.

