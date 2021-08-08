NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A longtime Hialeah firefighter who was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by a van while repairing a fence has died, officials said.

According to investigators, Chris Villa was outside his North Miami home, in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 135th Street, Friday afternoon, when the driver of a van collided with a car, lost control and plowed into him and the fence.

Police said Villa managed to push his wife out of the way before the impact.

He was transported to Ryder Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Another man was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Villa dedicated 24 years of service to the Hialeah Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.