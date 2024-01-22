HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hialeah Fire Department responded to a blaze that occurred just before 1 a.m. Monday at the property of a car dealership.

According to fire officials, the blaze burned six vehicles at American Auto Sales after a car crashed into the business.

Viewer video captured the inferno caused by the collision near West Ninth Street and Sixth Avenue.

Emergency responders reportedly airlifted a 30-year-old man and another patient to the hospital. Their conditions remain unclear.

The fire was extinguished at 1:25 a.m., officials said.

