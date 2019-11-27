Hialeah Fire Department lends aid to those in need this Thanksgiving

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida families were thankful after receiving some holiday help.

The Hialeah Fire Department did more than fight fires Wednesday.

They loaded their vehicles with turkeys at a Publix Wednesday morning before heading out to distribute them to people who otherwise would not have a Thanksgiving meal.

“Throughout the year, we’ve noticed a need,” said Hialeah Fire Department Lt. Paul Garcia, “so while we run these calls, we can see our surroundings, and basically we know what a family in need looks like based either on medical needs or financial, and we’ll extend the help to them.”

Thanks to the firefighters, 50 families will be well fed this year.

This is the department’s 30th annual turkey giveaway.

Police officers were also in the giving spirit.

Officers arrived on their motorcycles at the Boys and Girls Club in North Lauderdale, after rustling up a large donation from the Southeast Police Motorcycle Rodeo.

The little kids jumped for joy at the sight of new computers, laptops and televisions.

