HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hialeah Fire Department carried out a successful rescue operation near West 33rd Avenue ad 70th Street, saving several baby ducks trapped in a sewer drain.

Around 11 a.m. Monday, the ducklings were discovered, leading to the local fire rescue team’s quick response.

According to an Instagram post by the Hialeah Fire Department, personnel from Firehouse 9 were involved in the rescue. The post celebrated the animal rescue, stating that all ducklings were safely removed from the drain.

The Hialeah Fire Department has been serving the community since 1925.

