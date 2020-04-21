Hialeah donates 3,500 more face masks to local assisted living facilities

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida city is on a mission to provide protection for one of its most vulnerable groups of residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Hialeah distributed 3,500 additional face masks at assisted living facilities across the area.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez stressed the importance of ensuring senior citizens have access to personal protective equipment.

“If you look around, there is a shortage of masks, there is a shortage of everything, so we are trying to make it as easy as possible, especially for the seniors that really can’t go out and find them, can’t get them,” he said. “The message, again, is for them to remain in their places, but in case they do have to go out for an emergency or something, they will be protected.”

Nursing homes have been particularly hit hard by coronavirus, especially in South Florida.

State officials revealed on Saturday that more than 300 facilities in 45 Florida counties have staff or residents who have tested positive for the deadly respiratory infection.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.