HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hialeah Police Special Investigation detectives obtained a search warrant after an informant purchased synthetic marijuana illegally from two people inside a smoke shop. The raid led to their arrest after synthetic cannabinoids were found within the business.

On Tuesday, authorities arrived at the smoke shop, located at 4775 Palm Avenue, and arrested Delby Ham and Nancy Diaz-Galeas after detectives conducted an investigation with a confidential informant over the course of three days. The informant received synthetic cannabinoids valued at a total of $50 from both criminals.

During their search, detectives found 30 pounds of packaged synthetic cannabinoids inside safe vaults within the business, which was owned by Ham. They also impounded a money envelope filled with $10,000 in cash.

The two were charged with trafficking and selling synthetic cannabinoids within 1,000 feet of a school and park.

Both criminals submitted bonds and although Diaz-Galeas satisfied her charge, she remained in custody for an immigration hold. Ham has yet to appear in court.

They are being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Hialeah Police said these operations are part of their goal to stop the sale of narcotics in the city, most importantly to the community’s youth.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.