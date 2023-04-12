HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hialeah Police Special Investigation detectives conducted a search warrant that led to two arrests after synthetic drugs were found within a business.

Authorities arrived at a smoke shop, located at 4775 Palm Avenue, and arrested Delby Ham and Nancy Diaz-Galeas after detectives found 30 pounds of packaged synthetic cannabinoids.

The two were charged with trafficking and selling synthetic cannabinoids within 1,000 feet of a school and park.

Both criminals submitted bonds while Diaz-Galeas has an immigration hold. They have yet to appear in court.

They are being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Hialeah Police said these operations are part of their goal to stop the sale of narcotics in the city, most importantly to the community’s youth.

