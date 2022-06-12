HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah couple were able to escape from a fire that swept through their home and reduced it to ruins. Now their loved ones are asking for the community’s help.

The victims’ house, located along Southeast First Street, has been declared a total loss after flames razed the interior, Friday night.

On Saturday, 7News cameras captured family members salvaging what they could as they tried to sort through scorched items. Inside the home, they were seen cleaning up the charred kitchen.

The couple’s son, David Roman, said the process is painful, but not as bad as it easily could have been.

“Thankfully, my parents were outside on the patio at the time watching TV,” he said.

Roman said he’s grateful his parents were not harmed and were notified by neighbors that their home was on fire in time for them to safely get off the property.

By the time the couple realized what was happening, the house was said to be fully engulfed.

“It’s unfortunate, but the good thing is that my parents are still alive,” said Roman.

Roman said his parents will stay with him and other family members for the time being, but he’s worried about how they’ll get back to life as they knew it.

“The only good news about this is that there was no loss of life,” he said.

Officials said this might have been an electrical fire, as they continue to investigate.

A family member has started a GoFundMe page to help the couple. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.