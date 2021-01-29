Hialeah couple arrested on human trafficking charges involving underage teen

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man and a woman after, they said, the couple made a sex video involving a 16-year-old girl.

Twenty-seven-year-old Roberto Cuesta and 23-year-old Julietta Vado appeared in bond court on Friday morning.

“These are pretty serious charges. Count one, human trafficking, is no bond,” Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer said to Vado.

“You were arrested for human trafficking and other charges,” Glazer said to Cuesta.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and representatives of several agencies involved in the investigation announced the arrests Friday afternoon.

“The video in question appears to depict pornographic and sexually explicit materials,” said Fernandez Rundle.

Investigators said the video was recorded back in April.

The arrest report states that in the clip, Cuesta is watching as Vado “grabs the victim’s breasts over the clothes, under the clothes, and lifts her shirt to expose her breasts as she zooms in with the camera.”

Investigators said the video was later posted online to OnlyFans, a website commonly used for selling pornography.

Detectives said the couple has made at least $5,900 from their account.

In a second case, Cuesta is accused of having sex with the 16-year-old girl at the Runway Inn in Miami Springs between April 5 and April 29.

Authorities raised and shut down the same hotel in September after they linked it to drug dealing, human trafficking and more.

Cuesta and Vado were both denied bond.

“Good luck to you, sir,” Glazer said to Cuesta.

Fernandez Rundle said a tip from an alert citizen prompted this investigation. She also had a message for the public.

“With the million eyes of our community looking for these exploiters and their victims, just like in this case, I know we can and will continue to make a difference,” she said.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. There is a hotline in Miami-Dade County for tips. Authorities urge anyone who sees anything that might point to a human trafficking crime to call 305-FIX-STOP (349-7867).

