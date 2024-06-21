HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Councilwoman Angelica Pacheco turned herself in to federal officials on healthcare fraud charges.

According to The Miami Herald, Pacheco and her husband own several businesses, including a rehabilitation facility.

During the 2020 pandemic, Pacheco’s family reportedly received $500,000 in combined federal Paycheck Protection Program loans for four of their businesses.

It is unclear whether the charges are related to the loans.

It's an unfortunate day for the residents as we await the federal authorities to continue their investigation against Councilwoman Pacheco. The federal charges presented against the councilwoman are not related to her capacity as an elected official for the City of Hialeah. pic.twitter.com/0aq3S5YIri — Esteban Bovo (@MayorBovo) June 20, 2024 X

Pacheco surrendered on Thursday morning.

In a statement, Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo said it was “an unfortunate day for the residents” of the city.

