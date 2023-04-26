HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A battle is brewing in Miami’s Brownsville neighborhood. Hialeah officials are looking to annex some land, but residents say, not so fast.

It was a packed room inside Hialeah City Hall, Tuesday night, filled with frustrated people Miami-Dade’s Brownsville neighborhood.

Many took the podium.

“I want to know when you are going to reach out to us, the business people and let us know what is going on,” said one man to the councilmembers.

The City of Hialeah has commissioned a study looking at the possibility of annexing part of Miami-Dade County.

The evening saw a presentation on the feasibility of the idea.

A portion of Brownsville, a historically black neighborhood, falls within the boundaries of the annexation plan.

It also includes the Brownsville Church of Christ where members have been gathering day after day this week to learn of the potential annexation.

“It is an attempt to take away the economic gain of the community,” said Harrell Hebron, the pastor of Brownsville Church of Christ, “to gradually enter into the community and pushing out those who have created historical prints.”

Concerns were also raised if the city annexed the land where an industrial complex and more than 250 residential homes sit.

Councilmember Jesus Tundidor is behind the idea.

“This was an idea I have had for a long time,” he said. “We need to figure out our community is sustainable and make sure the services we provide today are sustained for the long run. We don’t plan on raising taxes. We are never gonna do that, so we need to find ways to generate revenue, and this was one option.”

One Hialeah councilmember said she isn’t yet sure if it’s worth it for the city.

“As a numbers purpose, it doesn’t make a lot sense as a city,” said councilmember Monica Perez. “I hear a lot of concerns, with streets and upkeep, and if that was me, I think I would want a different administration or group of council members.”

Outside city hall there was even more anticipation as residents plan to keep their opposition going.

“We need to save our community,” said Dorothy. “That’s what we got to go. We gotta do what we gotta do.”

This proposal has a long while to go, and if it goes anywhere, the city will look at the feasibility study that was presented at this meeting to decide what, if anything, they decide to do with it.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.