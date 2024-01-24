HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials in Hialeah are cracking down on what can be parked in front of homes.

The Hialeah City Council voted on Wednesday to amend an existing ordinance, after officials met to discuss concerns of recreational vehicles being used for living accommodations and the amount of RVs and boats a homeowner can have on their properties.

After a public hearing, the council voted in favor of limiting the amount of boats and RVs a person can have.

The new law would allow only one RV and one boat on a homeowner’s land. Homeowners will not be allowed to park the RVs in the backyards.

Council members are giving residents 60 days to comply with the new ordinance, which is set to be signed into law within the next few days.

City leaders called this a victory for public safety and quality of life for longtime residents.

“We applaud those that have their RVs and go and travel the United States. It’s part of the American dream. Roam and go and visit different places,” said Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo, “but what you can’t do, as it’s already been stated, is use them as an illegal way of subsidizing your income.”

Homeowners who do not make the accommodations will be fined $500 each day they are in violation. Water and electric services will also be cut from the property if residents do not comply with the ordinance.

City leaders are set to hold another meeting in an attempt to figure out how to deal with affordable housing and workforce housing.

