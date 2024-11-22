HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames tore through a unit at an aparetment complex in Hialeah, leaving a couple scrambling to salvage their belongings just days before the holidays.

Cellphone video captured flames and thick black smoke billowing from from the unit at 5563 W. 28th Ave. as neighbors rushed to help, Thursday night.

Mauricio Maria, who lives nearby, said that when he walked outside, the windows blew out.

“A small boom, you know, nothing too crazy, but it was glass, so it made it a little bit more, you know, like, shocking,” he said.

Maria knocked on neighbors’ doors to ensure others were safe, particularly families with children.

“My reaction was to, yeah, just like go knock on the door of the neighbors, ’cause I know there was kids,” Maria said. “Not in the house where the fire was happening, but like, yeah, the neighbors, I know they have kids.”

Meanwhile, Maria said, the couple living in the apartment tried to retrieve as many personal belongings as they could.

“We were, like, yelling at them, like trying to make them come outside of the house,” Maria said. “We’re watching them, like, trying to get out, but at the same time, like, walking around the house.”

Hialeah Fire Rescue crews were able to contain the fire to the single apartment, while police assisted the man and the woman who live in the burning unit.

No injuries were reported, but the unit suffered significant damage, including charred walls, shattered windows and water damage throughout.

“But, yeah, thankfully, no harm, no one hurt, you know? Thankfully,” said Maria.

The displaced couple did not immediately respiond to 7News’ request for comment.

Officials are trying to determine the cause of the fire, as they continue to investigate.

